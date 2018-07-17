Register
17 July 2018
    Police officers guard a cordon around a police tent covering a supermarket car park pay machine near the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018

    Russian Embassy Asks London to Explain Leak of Data on Salisbury Incident

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Russia
    LONDON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy said Tuesday it had demanded that the British authorities either confirm or refute the possible leak of data on Salisbury incident investigation to the US, other countries or individuals.

    "The embassy sent another official note with the demand to confirm or refute the possible transfer of the information on the investigation into the incident in Salisbury to the US, other allies or individuals…," the embassy's press secretary said.

    The New York Times earlier cited an unnamed former US officials as saying that several "current or former" Russian military intelligence officers were involved in the incident in Salisbury. Meanwhile, the UK investigators continue to refuse to pass relevant information about the incident to Russia.

    READ MORE: Sergei Skripal's Niece Claims She Got in Touch With Yulia Skripal

    Russia has repeatedly proposed its assistance in the investigation, however, London rejected the offer as well as refused to give Russian investigators samples of the substance which was allegedly used in the Skripals' poisoning.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May hold a press conference after their meeting at Chequers in Buckinghamshire, Britain July 13, 2018
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Trump Reportedly Promised May to Raise Skripal Case in Talks With Putin
    On March 4, former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in the city of Salisbury. The United Kingdom and its allies accused Russia of having orchestrated the attack with what British experts claim was the A234 nerve agent, albeit without presenting any proof. Russian authorities have firmly refuted the allegations as groundless.

    Despite the claims that the toxic substance, used against the Skripals, had a lethal effect, and the two might never recover again, Yulia and Sergei regained consciousness and were discharged from the hospital on April 11 and May 18, respectively.

