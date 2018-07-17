Russian Embassy Asks London to Explain Leak of Data on Salisbury Incident

"The embassy sent another official note with the demand to confirm or refute the possible transfer of the information on the investigation into the incident in Salisbury to the US, other allies or individuals…," the embassy's press secretary said.
The New York Times earlier cited an unnamed former US officials as saying that several "current or former" Russian military intelligence officers were involved in the incident in Salisbury. Meanwhile, the UK investigators continue to refuse to pass relevant information about the incident to Russia.
READ MORE: Sergei Skripal's Niece Claims She Got in Touch With Yulia Skripal
Russia has repeatedly proposed its assistance in the investigation, however, London rejected the offer as well as refused to give Russian investigators samples of the substance which was allegedly used in the Skripals' poisoning.
Despite the claims that the toxic substance, used against the Skripals, had a lethal effect, and the two might never recover again, Yulia and Sergei regained consciousness and were discharged from the hospital on April 11 and May 18, respectively.
All comments
Show new comments (0)