AmCham Welcomes Putin's Proposal to Set Up Joint US-Russian Business Group

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Alexis Rodzianko, the president and the CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Russia, told Sputnik on Monday that the AmCham welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to create a joint high-level group to unite leaders of Russian and US businesses, and is curious to hear the US response.

"It was a proposal to go back to the format which was known at various times as the Presidential Commission or as the Gore-Chernomyrdin Commission and that that was a group that was organized by the two governments, which invited business to participate and encouraged business to work together, encouraged investment. I am actually quite curious to hear the US response to what I understood to be President Putin’s proposal to return to that format," Rodzianko said.

"I am actually quite curious to hear the US response to what I understood to be President Putin’s proposal to return to that format. I would, as a business leader with my area of responsibility primarily in Russia, I would certainly welcome it. But I think it requires both governments to work to create that platform, or that format. Then business will be most pleased to participate," he said.

Unfortunately, US-Russia business relations are heavily constrained by the existence of sanctions, but business ties have continued to be constructive throughout the difficult period of Moscow-Washington relations, Rodzianko noted.

"But I think, using business ties as the leading edge of the relationship where the primary issues are political is maybe putting the cart before the horse," AmCham CEO said.

The proposed high-level group may comprise businesses from a broad range of industries — from oil and gas to agriculture, consumer goods, medicine, medical equipment and everything in between, aeronautics, aerospace, he added.