Moscow Surprised That France Closing Trade Mission in Russia - Foreign Ministry

The French Embassy in Russia announced earlier on Monday it had been notified by Russian authorities that Business France was not allowed to carry out its activities in the country anymore.

Addressing the issue, the Russian Foreign Ministry denied that France had informed authorities about the closure, adding that Moscow had ordered Paris to solve problems with Business France.

"If the decision to close the trade mission of France was adopted, then it is clear that this is desire of the French side. We are opting for developing trade relations," the Foreign Ministry added.

According to the French officials, the director of the service had been previously expelled despite his diplomatic status and its bank account was blocked.

"The French authorities have decided to close the service of the Embassy of France that supports the activities of Business France in Russia," the embassy's press release read.