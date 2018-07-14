Register
00:45 GMT +315 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Vladimir Putin at the SCO Summit in Qingdao.

    Putin: Russia Thankful to World Cup Guests for Millions of Kind Words

    © Sputnik / Sergei Guneev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    290

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia was "thankful" to the 2018 FIFA World Cup guests for "millions of kind words" they said about the country.

    "We're thankful for the millions of kind words that the World Cup guests said about Russia and our people, we're glad that they liked our hospitality and openness, nature, culture, traditions of our big country," Putin said at a concert in the Bolshoi Theatre devoted to the closing of the FIFA World Cup.

    The Russian leader added that he was happy that "the guests had seen everything with their own eyes."

    FIFA President Gianni Infantino smiles before a news-conference at the Luzhniki stadium, in Moscow, Russia, July 13, 2018
    © Sputnik / Sergei Karpukhin
    FIFA Head Infantino: 2018 World Cup in Russia 'Best Ever'
    Putin also said that Russia had prepared for holding the 2018 FIFA World Cup "fundamentally and responsibly" and the country is happy that the football championship has been held successfully.

    "Russia has fundamentally and responsibly prepared for the championship and we are sincerely glad that it was a success, which united millions people around," Putin said at a concert in the Bolshoi Theatre devoted to the closing of the FIFA World Cup.

    The Russian leader also promised to think about a possibility of organizing of a "comfortable visa regime" for fans, who "have fallen in love with Russia," and who are seeking to return again and bring their families and friends.

    He added that Russia would always be happy to see "old and new friends."

    READ MORE: Number One Fan: Croatian President Gears Up for World Cup Finale (PHOTOS)

    On Sunday, Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium will host the final match between the national teams of France and Croatia, which will mark the end of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

    Related:

    North Korean Vice Premier to Attend 2018 FIFA World Cup Final in Moscow
    Croatia to Play France in FIFA World Cup Final After Beating England 2-1
    Croatian President to Attend FIFA World Cup Final in Moscow
    Tags:
    2018 FIFA World Cup, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse