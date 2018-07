MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean Vice Premier Lee Ryong Nam headed for Russia on Thursday to attend the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony.

"DPRK’s vice premier and chairman of the Korea Football Association, Lee Ryong Nam, left for Russia on July 12 on an invitation from FIFA to attend the World Cup closing ceremony," the Russian Embassy said on Facebook.

The 2018 World Cup final will be decided this Sunday when France faces off against Croatia at the Luzhniki arena in Moscow.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final between to be held on Sunday.