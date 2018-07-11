Register
02:06 GMT +311 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Vladimir Putin speaks by phone (File)

    Putin Congratulates Macron on France's Victory in World Cup Semi-Final Match

    © Sputnik / ALEXEY DRUZHININ
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron over the phone on his side's victory in the World Cup semi-final match against Belgium on Tuesday, the Kremlin press service said on Wednesday.

    France beat Belgium 1-0 through defender Samuel Umtiti's only goal in St. Petersburg on Tuesday to reach the World Cup final, where they will face either England or Croatia on Sunday.

    France's Umtiti after scoring goal in World Cup's semifinals match against Belgium on July 10, 2018. Saint Petersburg, Russia.
    © Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
    France Beats Belgium 1-0 to Reach FIFA World Cup Final
    "Right after the World Cup semi-final match between France and Belgium, Russian President Vladimir Putin called French President Emmanuel Macron, who attended that match, over the phone. Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Emmanuel Macron and all the French fans on their team's victory and qualification for the World Cup final," the press service's message said.

    READ MORE: Putin Meets Football Stars in Kremlin Ahead of Russia-Croatia Clash (VIDEO)

    According to the press service, Putin also contacted Belgium's King Philippe, who was present at the match, saying that "Belgium showed high-class performance throughout the World Cup."

    The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the final set to be played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

    Related:

    Macron Calls On Putin to Be Flexible in Int'l Affairs 'Like in Judo' (VIDEO)
    'We Want Historic Dialogue': Macron Says Putin Seeks to Make Russia Great Again
    Putin, Macron Back Preservation of Iran Nuclear Deal
    Putin-Macron Meeting During SPIEF Chance to Improve Ties - Societe Generale CEO
    Tags:
    2018 FIFA World Cup, Emmanuel Macron, Vladimir Putin, France, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Swim Week Fashion Show Rocks Sri Lanka
    'Swim Week' Fashion Show Rocks Sri Lanka
    Napoleon 2.0
    Napoleon 2.0?
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse