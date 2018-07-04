One Dead as Car Hits Pedestrians in Russia's Sochi After Driver Falls Asleep

Russia's southern resort city of Sochi is one of the hosting cities for FIFA World Cup 2018.

A man, who reportedly fell asleep while driving, rammed into pedestrians in Sochi, leaving at least one dead.

The incident reportedly occurred at 2:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT).

According to local police, a 63-year-old man has died as result of the incident. The police said further that the driver could have fallen asleep.

Road Patrol Service together with investigators are working at the scene of the incident.

A similar incident occurred in Moscow on June 16, when a taxi driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a crowd of people near the Gostiny Dvor shopping center on Ilyinka street in central Moscow, injuring at least eight people.

