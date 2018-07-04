Ordinary Day in Russia: Bears Walk Through Streets of Siberian Town (PHOTOS)

On Wednesday, local news portal Yakutia 24 reported that wild bears came to visit the hospital in Neryungri for the second day in a row. "For two years we have not seen such a case, but yesterday, one bear came and scattered garbage cans about. Today the number of bears that came grew to three. I sent a letter to the Neryungri Committee for Nature Protection," the hospital's head doctor explained.
Sputnik got in touch with Neryungri nature service head Vladimir Innokentiev, who explained that measures would be taken. "Information was received about several bears walking around the territory of the hospital. Today, a team of hunters along with our officers will set off to ambush the bears," he said.
Bear sightings are a common occurrence in Neryungri, taking place near residential areas, trash pickup areas and landfills. According to the Sakha Republic's hunting department, there has been an uptick in bear sightings in human settlements in recent years. This has been attributed to a growth in the brown bear population, their migration patterns, and forest fires, which plague the region during the summer.
