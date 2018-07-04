Register
14:37 GMT +304 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bear in Neryungri, Sakha Republic

    Ordinary Day in Russia: Bears Walk Through Streets of Siberian Town (PHOTOS)

    © Photo : Yury Kokovin
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Residents of the town of Neryungri in Russia's Sakha Republic are used to close encounters with their furry forest neighbors. However, the last few days have seen an uptick in brown bear sightings in urban areas, prompting the authorities to take action.

    On Wednesday, local news portal Yakutia 24 reported that wild bears came to visit the hospital in Neryungri for the second day in a row. "For two years we have not seen such a case, but yesterday, one bear came and scattered garbage cans about. Today the number of bears that came grew to three. I sent a letter to the Neryungri Committee for Nature Protection," the hospital's head doctor explained.

    "For the second day in a row wild bears came to visit the hospital complex in Neryungri in Yakutia. This was reported to Yakutia 24 by Central Regional Hospital head doctor Nyurun Stepanov."

    Sputnik got in touch with Neryungri nature service head Vladimir Innokentiev, who explained that measures would be taken. "Information was received about several bears walking around the territory of the hospital. Today, a team of hunters along with our officers will set off to ambush the bears," he said.

    A brown bear (File)
    © Sputnik / Evgenya Novozhenina
    Vuvuzela-Wielding Bear Cruising Through Moscow Under Investigation - Report
    Innokentiev had not clarified whether the bears would be shot with a tranquilizer and moved to a safe location or killed. But Russian social media users fearing the worst urged authorities not to harm the bears. "A bear in the taiga is its native resident, and isn't just a mushroom picker," one user wrote. "Did they cut down their habitat?" another inquired. "It means there is a reason for this; it's necessary to trace this phenomenon to its roots. Of course it's easier to just grab a gun and kill animals," another tweeted.

    Bear sightings are a common occurrence in Neryungri, taking place near residential areas, trash pickup areas and landfills. According to the Sakha Republic's hunting department, there has been an uptick in bear sightings in human settlements in recent years. This has been attributed to a growth in the brown bear population, their migration patterns, and forest fires, which plague the region during the summer.

    Related:

    Caring and Bearing: Mother Bear Raises Four Fluffy Cubs in Kamchatka
    Unbearable Cuteness: Bear Cub Takes Selfie Using Trail Camera
    Vuvuzela-Wielding Bear Cruising Through Moscow Under Investigation - Report
    Bear Cubs Steal Flag From Golf Course
    Tags:
    animal control, bears, reaction, Russia, Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Siberia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Schiaparelli's Model at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
    Paris Fashion Week Unleashes Animals Down Catwalk
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse