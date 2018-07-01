Police Free Woman After Hostage Situation at Moscow Supermarket

Police had to cordon off a supermarket in Moscow, where an unknown person illegally held an employee of the store.

Police managed to free the woman who was taken as a hostage in the supermarket on the Bolshaya Akademicheskaya street and detained the perpetrator.

According to the police press service, "police jointly with the National Guard of Russia have cordoned off the scene" and were taking measures to arrest the man.

READ MORE: 5 Most Recent Hostage Situations in Paris

The female hostage got minor injuries due to the "illegal actions" of the apprehended person, police said.

No further details have been immediately availiable.