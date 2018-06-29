Register
29 June 2018
    A handout by Nord Stream 2 claims to show the first pipes for the Nord Stream 2 project at a plant of OMK, which is one of the three pipe suppliers selected by Nord Stream 2 AG, in Vyksa, Russia, in this undated photo provided to Reuters on March 23, 2017

    Gazprom Has Plan in Place If Denmark Tries to Stop Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

    © REUTERS / Nord Stream 2
    ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russian energy giant Gazprom has not yet received a permit for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but the company has a plan in place for solving this issue, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Friday.

    "The construction of the Nord Stream 2 offshore section will begin in strict accordance with the schedule, in the summer of this year … Yes, there is still a problem with receiving a permission from Denmark. But there is also a plan in place for solving this issue," Miller told a press conference.

    He added that Gazprom's gas exports under contracts with EU consumers may reach a figure of at least 205 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2018.

    READ MORE: Hungary Accuses EU of 'Double Standards' Over Nord Stream 2

    "During the first half of the year, 101.2 billion cubic meters of gas has been supplied. The question is how much we will export during the second half of the year… Apparently, we can aim at the level of 205 billion or more [in 2018]," Miller stated.

    Previously, Gazprom's deputy CEO Andrey Kruglov said that the costs of the Nord Stream 2 project would not rise if Denmark's authorities do not allow the pipeline to be built in the country's territorial waters.

    Case Against Naftogaz

    The CEO also addressed the case against Ukraine's Naftogaz, stating that Stockholm arbitration court has started to "form a tribunal for Gazprom's suit on the termination of the current contract [with Naftogaz]."

    Реклама ОАОГазпром в Москве
    © Sputnik / Ruslan Krivobok
    Forged Victory to Humbling Defeat: How Kiev Won & Then Lost $2.5 Bln From Gazprom
    Last February the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce ruled the Russian company to pay Ukraine's Naftogaz almost $2.6 billion. Gazprom, in its turn, appealed to the court later in May, demanding to reverse the verdict, as the part of the ruling had been allegedly written by "a third person," which is a considerable сontempt of court procedures.

    Plans on TurkStream Second Leg's Gas Supplies

    Alexey Miller also noted that gas supplies of the TurkStream gas pipeline's second line may go through gas transportation systems of Bulgaria, Hungary, and Serbia.

    "Bulgaria, Serbia, and Hungary have made decisions to develop their national gas transmission systems… It should be noted that these decisions have been taken strictly in accordance with the European energy-related legislation. Therefore, the TurkStream gas supplies may go via gas transmission systems of Bulgaria, Serbia, and Hungary in early 2020, after the TurkStream pipeline reaches the designed capacity," he said.

    READ MORE: Russia Hopes for Fair Competition Between TurkStream, Southern Gas Corridor

    TurkStream, construction for which was launched in May, will have a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters (556 billion cubic feet) per year. One line is expected to supply natural gas solely for consumption in Turkey.

    Nordstream 2, Gazprom, Alexei Miller, Russia
