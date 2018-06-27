Roof of Shopping Mall in Central Moscow Caught on Fire (PHOTO, VIDEO)

According to a source, a fire broke out in one of Moscow’s biggest shopping malls, "Atrium," situated near the Kursky railway station.

"Evacuation is ongoing, more than 500 people have left the building," a source told Sputnik.

At the moment, there are no reports of injuries. According to the Russian emergency services, the situation is under control and the fire put out. Later emergency service representative told Sputnik thatthe open fire stifled, only few fragmnets on the shopping mall's roof were smoldering.

В торговом центре Атриум возгорание, объявлена срочная эвакуация pic.twitter.com/i76HM3W2xQ — Тихон Реус (@TihonReys) 27 июня 2018 г.

Users on Twitter shared the footage of the incident.

There was clearly a big amount of smoke at the top of the building.

В Москве горит ТЦ "Атриум", всех эвакуировали! pic.twitter.com/Q5jC982ekM — Тротуары и Олени (@sidewalkdeer) 27 июня 2018 г.

​People also filmed the evacuation from "Atrium."

​The fire came after another incident in April, when the shopping mall Persei caught fire in eastern Moscow, leading to the death of one person.