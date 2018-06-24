WATCH 'Apocalyptic Hurricane' Rage Through Siberian City

On June 23, a powerful storm hit the Russian city of Barnaul, located in Siberia. The unexpected weather event caused substantial damage and several people were injured.

Footage of a powerful storm in Russia has recently emerged online. Eyewitnesses call the storm "apocalyptic," given its scale and the damage it has inflicted.

READ MORE: WATCH Devastating Storm Creating Chaos in Northern Germany

The hurricane-like tempest resulted in almost all city residents losing power.

Local media report that the storm toppled a building crane, killing a worker. In addition, the boat "Barracuda" encountered gale-force winds, which resulted in some passengers sustaining injuries.