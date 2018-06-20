Register
18:33 GMT +320 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu speaks at the lower parliament house's plenary meeting

    Russia's Advanced Weapons' Production Up Fourfold Over Last 5 Years - Shoigu

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
    Russia
    Get short URL
    151

    SEVASTOPOL (Sputnik) - The draft plan for shifting weapons and military equipment to domestic software is designed to further ensure the stable development and information security of the Russian defense industry, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

    "In conditions of sanctions pressure and tough competition on the global arms market, our leading defense enterprises are successfully implementing import substitution programs. Over the last five years, the share of models of advanced weapons and equipment increased fourfold [in production]," Shoigu said at a meeting of the Defense Ministry board in Crimea.

    S-400
    © Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
    Turkey to Use Russia's S-400 Air Defense Systems If Necessary, Erdogan Says
    According to Shoigu, these results were achieved thanks to out-of-the-box solutions and the use of advanced technology.

    The minister further noted that The draft plan for shifting weapons and military equipment to domestic software was designed to further ensure the stable development and information security of the Russian defense industry.

    "This will allow us to reach a qualitatively new level of information security in the Armed Forces," Shoigu stated.

    There are also plans to take measures aimed at creating a system of continuous improvement of software products.

    "This will accelerate its production threefold and reduce the costs by two times," the defense minister added.

    READ MORE: Russia's Minister of Defense Speaks About Su-57's Combat Debut in Syria

    A Bulava ballistic missile launched at the Kura training ground from the submarine cruiser Yury Dolgoruky in the White Sea
    Russian Defense Ministry
    How the Bulava Missile Changed the Trajectory of Russia's Defense Sector
    In his address to the Russian parliament in March, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had developed a number of advanced weapons, including underwater drones and a hypersonic missile capable of penetrating all existing missile defenses while maneuvering in lower layers of the atmosphere.

    Russia is currently carrying out a large-scale rearmament program, announced in 2010, to upgrade its military equipment by 70 percent by 2020.

    Related:

    OPCW Chief: Chemical Weapons Report on Syria to Be Released Within Week
    US Sent 250 Trucks With Heavy Weapons, Armored Vehicles to SDF – Source
    Syrian Army Seizes Foreign-Made Weapons Slated for Militants in Idlib - Reports
    Turkish FM Vows Weapons to Be Taken From Kurdish Militants in Manbij
    Tags:
    advanced weapons, production, weapons, Russian Armed Forces, Sergei Shoigu, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok