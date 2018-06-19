Unlucky Thief: Columbian Fan Arrested for Snipping Expired WC Tickets in Moscow

An elderly Columbian woman has been detained in Moscow after she stole 200 rubles ($3.1) and two tickets for Sunday’s World Cup match between Mexico and Germany, which had already wrapped up by the time she snipped the ticket, a source in the Russian police told Sputnik Monday.

According to the source, the incident happened Sunday evening outside Park Kultury metro station.

"A 56-year-old Colombian citizen was arrested as she entered a metro station after she had stolen 200 rubles and two tickets for a past Germany-Mexico game from the right-hand pocket of a 31-year-old Muscovite,” the source elaborated.

Earlier that same day, Mexico famously stunned the formidable German team 1-0 in their first match at the World Cup in Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with matches set to be played in 11 cities across Russia.

