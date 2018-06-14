Saudi Arabia Wants to Continue Oil Cooperation With Russia - Crown Prince

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Saudi Arabia wants to continue cooperation with Russia in the oil sector, describing it as beneficial for the whole world.

According to the Saudi prince, who is on a visit to Russia to attend the opening of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, the fruitful work of the two countries in the economic, industrial and oil sectors has helped to stabilize the situation in the world economy by regulating the trends on the global oil market.

"And, certainly, we want to continue this cooperation and move ahead," the prince stressed.

The crown prince is one of many world leaders visiting Russia for the FIFA World Cup, which opened later on Thursday.

#Moscow | Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signs the 2018 #WorldCup memorial ball upon his arrival pic.twitter.com/ZArymiSZuc — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) 14 июня 2018 г.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has previously stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak are set to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih.

The FIFA World Cup will continue through July 15, with the matches set to take place at 12 stadiums across 11 cities.