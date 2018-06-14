Register
17:21 GMT +314 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation building in Moscow

    Russia to Respond to New US Sanctions, Keeping Measures Unannounced

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 60

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is sure to take retaliatory measures in response to the newest round of US sanctions against Russia, but will probably decide against announcing them, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday.

    "I do not want to go into details on what these measures will be like in advance. In the past, there were cases when we took retaliatory measures but did not announce them. This is also a good way to make it as a fait accompli when our US colleagues come to visit Russia on a mission or privately. It is not necessarily what we will do, there are many [options]. It is important to understand the context and the current priorities. But the measures will be taken; we are not avoiding this work," Ryabkov told reporters.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May on EU Summit in Brussels
    © Sputnik / Alexei Vitvitskiy
    UK PM: There Are Some Areas Where We Should Be Enhancing Anti-Russia Sanctions
    The statement came out after Washington sanctioned on Monday three Russian individuals and five entities under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act and an executive order against malicious cyber activities.

    This new wave of sanctions followed the West's allegations on Russia sponsoring malign cyberactivity, which Moscow considered to be groundless. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the West did not have the weakest argument to substantiate its claims, adding that such ill-founded accusations have been completely devalued.

    READ MORE: EU's Anti-Russian Sanctions a 'Dictate Imposed by Washington' — Analyst

    Relations between Russia and the United States have deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine in 2014. Washington has introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions after Crimea's reunification with Russia and the latter's alleged involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Russia has refuted all the accusations and taken retaliatory economic restrictions.

    Related:

    UK PM: There Are Some Areas Where We Should Be Enhancing Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Moscow Slams US Sanctions on Russian Firm Supplying Fuel to Syria
    Russian, Syrian Nationals Charged With Violation of US Sanctions - Justice Dept
    Tags:
    sanctions, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse