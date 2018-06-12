Russia to Respond to US Sanctions Without Additional Legal Procedures - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will take retaliatory measures in response to fresh US sanctions within the framework of its recently adopted countersanctions law without additional legal procedures, Franz Klintsevich, a member of the Defense Committee of Russian parliament's upper house, told Sputnik.

Earlier on Monday, the United States sanctioned three Russian individuals and five entities under an executive order against malicious cyberactivities and the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) over threatening the safety and security of the United States and its allies.

"Of course, Russia will react to this unfriendly move. And, in my opinion, no legal procedures will be needed. The law on countersanctions against the United States and other unfriendly countries, which has recently came into force, gives all opportunities to harshly respond to these sanctions as well," Klintsevich said.

The lawmaker stressed that there were no grounds for new and previous US sanctions against Russia, calling the restrictions "a specific form of unfair competition," used by Washington in relations with its partners, as well as rivals.

Klintsevich also said that the protection of the security is Washington’s far-fetched pretext for anti-Russia sanctions, imposed bypassing UN Security Council and without consulting US European partners.

Washington has introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions after Crimea's reunification with Russia and amid the accusations of latter's alleged involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Russia has refuted all the accusations and taken retaliatory economic restrictions.

On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on measures to counteract "unfriendly actions of the United States and other foreign countries." The law allows for the possibility of countermeasures against the United States and its allies, which have introduced anti-Russia sanctions. It also allows for a temporary or definitive end to the cooperation with the countries or entities that have engaged in unfriendly actions toward Russia.