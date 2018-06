Firefighters are dealing with a blaze that erupted in a shopping center in the city of Lomonosov located near Saint Petersburg.

Six firefighters' units have arrived at the scene. The whole area has been covered with thick smoke.

On March 25, 2018, a fire broke out in Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. According to the recent figures of the Investigative Committee, 60 people were killed in the fire, most of them children who were trapped inside the cinema and other entertainment facilities at the top of the building.