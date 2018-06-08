Register
08 June 2018
    A Russian man identified as Alexander Vinnik, center, is escorted by police officers to the courthouse at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017

    Russian Citizen Put on Int'l Wanted List Over Embezzling $11.9Mln – Source

    © AP Photo / Giannis Papanikos
    Russia
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian national Alexander Vinnik, arrested in Greece at the request of the United States, has been put on the international wanted list over embezzling 750 million rubles ($11.9 million) in Russia, the relevant decision has been made by the Russian Interior Ministry, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

    "On May 21, 2018, the criminal case was launched over crime envisaged in part 4 of Article 159.6 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – embezzlement of funds in the sphere of computer information. The decree on putting Vinnik on the international wanted list was issued on June 1, 2018," the source said.

    READ MORE: Czech Leader Says Justice Minister Violated Law Extraditing Russian National

    A Russian man identified as Alexander Vinnik, center, is escorted by police officers to the courthouse at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017
    © AP Photo / Giannis Papanikos
    US Intelligence Continues to Seek Russian National Vinnik's Extradition - Source
    In May, a source familiar with the matter said that the Greek law enforcement agencies had uncovered a plan to kill the Russian citizen.

    Alexander Vinnik was detained in Greece in July 2017 after the United States accused him of laundering between $4 billion and $9 billion on a bitcoin trading platform. He faces up to 55 years in prison in the United States if convicted.

    Belgium Extradites Dutch Drug Dealer to Russia - Prosecutor General's Office
    Vinnik Has Good Chance to be Extradited to Russia, Wants to Cooperate - Lawyer
    UK Failed to Extradite 61 Russians Accused of Crimes - Prosecutor General
    Tags:
    criminal case, Alexander Vinnik, Russia
