Russian Citizen Put on Int'l Wanted List Over Embezzling $11.9Mln – Source

"On May 21, 2018, the criminal case was launched over crime envisaged in part 4 of Article 159.6 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – embezzlement of funds in the sphere of computer information. The decree on putting Vinnik on the international wanted list was issued on June 1, 2018," the source said.
READ MORE: Czech Leader Says Justice Minister Violated Law Extraditing Russian National
Alexander Vinnik was detained in Greece in July 2017 after the United States accused him of laundering between $4 billion and $9 billion on a bitcoin trading platform. He faces up to 55 years in prison in the United States if convicted.
All comments
Show new comments (0)