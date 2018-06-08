Russian Citizen Put on Int'l Wanted List Over Embezzling $11.9Mln – Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian national Alexander Vinnik, arrested in Greece at the request of the United States, has been put on the international wanted list over embezzling 750 million rubles ($11.9 million) in Russia, the relevant decision has been made by the Russian Interior Ministry, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

"On May 21, 2018, the criminal case was launched over crime envisaged in part 4 of Article 159.6 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – embezzlement of funds in the sphere of computer information. The decree on putting Vinnik on the international wanted list was issued on June 1, 2018," the source said.

In May, a source familiar with the matter said that the Greek law enforcement agencies had uncovered a plan to kill the Russian citizen.

Alexander Vinnik was detained in Greece in July 2017 after the United States accused him of laundering between $4 billion and $9 billion on a bitcoin trading platform. He faces up to 55 years in prison in the United States if convicted.