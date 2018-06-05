Register
19:03 GMT +305 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko (C), who was reported murdered in the Ukrainian capital on May 29, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko (R) and head of the state security service (SBU) Vasily Gritsak attend a news briefing in Kiev, Ukraine May 30, 2018

    List of Intended Victims of Russian Journo’s Murder Masterminds Leaked Online

    © REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko
    Russia
    Get short URL
    101

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A list of 47 individuals, who allegedly were set to become next victims of the masterminds of the murder of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, was released on Tuesday by Strana.ua portal.

    According to the Strana.ua online news portal, Ayder Muzhdabaev, the deputy general manager of Ukrainian ATR TV channel, Ukrainian TV hosts Daniil Yanevskyy, Roman Skrypin, Tatyana Danilenko and journalist Vitaly Portnikov got on the list of possible victims.

    Besides, there have also been plans to kill Ukrainian writers Vasyl Shklyar and Yurii Andrukhovych along with bloggers Denis Kazansky and Denis Matsola, the news portal added.

    READ MORE: Journo: Babchenko's Fake Murder Stunt Prompted by Poroshenko's Current Situation

    On Friday, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said that the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies had a list of 47 individuals, whom the masterminds of Babchenko's murder planned to eliminate next. The individuals on the list were mainly Ukrainian and former Russian journalists.

    Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko (C) greets acquaintances as he visits the office of the Crimean Tatar channel ATR in Kiev, Ukraine May 31, 2018
    © REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko
    Arkady Babchenko: How Much Else Has Been Faked?
    On May 29, reports emerged that Babchenko, who moved to Ukraine in 2017, was shot dead near his apartment in Kiev. Babchenko showed up next day at a press conference hosted by SBU chief Vasyl Hrytsak. It was explained that the death was staged by SBU in order to evade a plot to murder the journalist. On May 31, a Ukrainian court arrested Borys Herman, a suspected organizer of the alleged plot to murder Babchenko, for two months.

    After it became known that Babchenko was alive, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, welcomed the news but noted that the story was being used for a propaganda effect.

    Related:

    The Unusual Suspect: What is Known of Babchenko's 'Fake Murderer'
    Arkady Babchenko: How Much Else Has Been Faked?
    Germany Surprised Over Twist in Journalist Babchenko Case, Urges Investigation
    Kiev Hoped for Russian Diplomats Expulsion After Babchenko 'Murder' - Zakharova
    Tags:
    Assassination, Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), Arkady Babchenko, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse