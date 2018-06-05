List of Intended Victims of Russian Journo’s Murder Masterminds Leaked Online

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A list of 47 individuals, who allegedly were set to become next victims of the masterminds of the murder of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, was released on Tuesday by Strana.ua portal.

According to the Strana.ua online news portal, Ayder Muzhdabaev, the deputy general manager of Ukrainian ATR TV channel, Ukrainian TV hosts Daniil Yanevskyy, Roman Skrypin, Tatyana Danilenko and journalist Vitaly Portnikov got on the list of possible victims.

Besides, there have also been plans to kill Ukrainian writers Vasyl Shklyar and Yurii Andrukhovych along with bloggers Denis Kazansky and Denis Matsola, the news portal added.

On Friday, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said that the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies had a list of 47 individuals, whom the masterminds of Babchenko's murder planned to eliminate next. The individuals on the list were mainly Ukrainian and former Russian journalists.

On May 29, reports emerged that Babchenko, who moved to Ukraine in 2017, was shot dead near his apartment in Kiev. Babchenko showed up next day at a press conference hosted by SBU chief Vasyl Hrytsak. It was explained that the death was staged by SBU in order to evade a plot to murder the journalist. On May 31, a Ukrainian court arrested Borys Herman, a suspected organizer of the alleged plot to murder Babchenko, for two months.

After it became known that Babchenko was alive, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, welcomed the news but noted that the story was being used for a propaganda effect.