List of Intended Victims of Russian Journo’s Murder Masterminds Leaked Online

According to the Strana.ua online news portal, Ayder Muzhdabaev, the deputy general manager of Ukrainian ATR TV channel, Ukrainian TV hosts Daniil Yanevskyy, Roman Skrypin, Tatyana Danilenko and journalist Vitaly Portnikov got on the list of possible victims.
Besides, there have also been plans to kill Ukrainian writers Vasyl Shklyar and Yurii Andrukhovych along with bloggers Denis Kazansky and Denis Matsola, the news portal added.
READ MORE: Journo: Babchenko's Fake Murder Stunt Prompted by Poroshenko's Current Situation
On Friday, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said that the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies had a list of 47 individuals, whom the masterminds of Babchenko's murder planned to eliminate next. The individuals on the list were mainly Ukrainian and former Russian journalists.
After it became known that Babchenko was alive, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, welcomed the news but noted that the story was being used for a propaganda effect.
All comments
Show new comments (0)