Soyuz MS-07 Spacecraft With 54/55 Expedition Crew Undocks From ISS

KOROLYOV (Russia) (Sputnik) - The Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft with three crew members of the 54/55 expedition on board undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and began its return to Earth, a Sputnik correspondent reported Sunday from the control center.

The returning crew of the ISS expedition includes Anton Shkaplerov of Roscosmos, Scott Tingle of NASA and Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. They have been substituted by Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev and NASA astronauts Ricky Arnold and Andrew Feustel.

The spacecraft is expected to land in Kazakhstan at around 12:41 GMT. The rescuing team said it would greet the crew with cherries. The cosmonauts will bring back to Earth the Telstar 18 ball, which will be used during the first match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia — on June, 14.

The crew of the current expedition was sent to the ISS last December.