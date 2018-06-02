Want a Volga Just Like Putin's? Now's Your Chance (VIDEO)

One of just three GAZ-21 Volgas originally built especially for the Russian president has gone on sale.

The Gorky Automobile Plant (Russian acronym GAZ) built the three cars, originally produced in the 1950s, in 2004. One is owned by President Putin, who showed it off in 2005 at a meeting with US President George W. Bush.

The Volga on sale is part of the same extremely limited production run, and is owned by the employees of the Smirnov Design Bureau in Russia's Leningrad Region. They want 21 million rubles (about $337,500 US) for their black beauty. The car has just 1,000 km on the odometer.

According to the sellers, their Volga differs from the president's "only in color," with Putin's having an ivory finish.

The special-built GAZ-21 has a custom 2.7 liter engine putting out 150 horsepower, an automatic transmission and chrome alloy wheels. It has a top speed of 175 km/h. Not bad for a retro car.