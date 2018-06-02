Russian Supermarkets Recall Water Bottles Capable of Starting Fires (VIDEO)

The special, World Cup-themed soccer ball-shaped bottles have proven to be the perfect shape to start fires by concentrating the sun's rays.

Russian supermarket chains Ashan and Lenta had pulled the ball-shaped Svyatoy Istochnik (Holy Spring) water bottles after it was reported that they could cause fires.

A video by St. Petersburg-based news portal Fontanka.ru shows how the bottle can combust nearby objects when placed in direct sunlight.

As might be expected, social media had a field day with the defective water bottles.

"Святой источник" сделал бутылки, которые работают как лупы https://t.co/uxPKd3l38u — Yakov Koltovskoy (@KoltovskoyYakov) 31 мая 2018 г.

"Holy Spring creates bottles which work like a magnifying glass."

святой источник вообще изобретательные в плане бутылок ребята pic.twitter.com/NBCOOwoDiY — эстетика лузервиля (@acidscintilla) 31 мая 2018 г.

"Holy Spring are inventive in general in terms of bottles guys."

Когда узнала, что эта бутылка может спалить все к чертям #святойисточник pic.twitter.com/pSIEarVlGZ — Alina (@MEOWalmato) 2 июня 2018 г.

"After finding out that these bottles can burn everything to hell."

полезно взять поход, костер можно разжечь, без шуток, не хороните идею раньше времени — Kostya (@cj0027) 31 мая 2018 г.

"This bottle would be useful to take on a hike; you can start a bonfire with it. I'm not joking. Don't bury an idea before its time."