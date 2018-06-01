Shocking Video of Fire at Chemical Show in Siberia Appears on the Web

Police are investigating an explosion at the Komsomall shopping center in the Russian city of Irkutsk, in which at least eight children were injured.

A video of a blast and subsequent fire at the Gravity entertainment center in Russia's Siberian city of Irkutsk has emerged in the Internet.

At least 60 children were attending a chemical show at the center located on the Komsomall shopping mall's third floor, when an explosion took place due to what investigators suggested was a result of ignition of an alcohol-containing liquid, according to this tweet published by the Moskva 24 news network.

В иркутском ТРК «Комсомолл» произошел взрыв во время шоу с химическими реагентами. За опытами наблюдали 60 детей, восемь из них пострадали в результате инцидента. По предварительной версии, загорелась спиртосодержащая жидкость, которую использовали в огненном шоу. pic.twitter.com/XCaHCIVVA0 — Москва 24 (@infomoscow24) 1 июня 2018 г.

A technical director of the Komsomall shopping mall and two show hosts have already been detained in connection with the blast which came about two months after 64 people, including 41 children, died in a fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall in the Russian Siberian city of Kemerovo.