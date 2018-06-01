Register
16:09 GMT +301 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation multi-role fighter aircraft at the the military parade to mark the 73rd anniversary of the WWII victory. File photo

    Russia's Su-57 Know-How is 'Top-Secret Information'- Ex-Test Pilot

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 50

    Earlier this week, the US's National Interest magazine claimed that Russia's fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet will unlike replace the fourth generation Su-35S plane in terms of performance characteristics.

    Speaking to Sputnik, former Russian test pilot Magomed Tolboyev touted the Sukhoi Su-57 stealth air superiority fighter as "the future of Russian combat aviation" and a plane which was created with the help of the most advanced technologies.

    He recalled that the Su-57 is capable of flying in a non-afterburning mode at a cruising supersonic speed of 1,600 kilometers (994 miles) per hour.

    "An afterburning flight stipulates a huge waste of fuel, and the Su-57 can develop a cruising speed without using an afterburner. No one in the world can achieve this, neither France nor the UK, Rolls-Royce or Pratt & Whitney," Toloboyev pointed out.

    READ MORE: Mission Possible: Here's What Those Russian Su-57 Jets May Be Doing in Syria

    He noted that "what is showed to the general public is just a tip of the iceberg and the rest is only available for us — professionals, test pilots and the country's military leadership."

    "This know-how is top-secret information, which is why the future of the Su-57 should not be discussed by amateurs from the media," he concluded.

    Tolobuyev's remarks came after The National Interest's staff claimed in their article that "the Su-57 does not have a particularly bright future" because the warplane is allegedly based on "the systems developed for" Russia's fourth generation Su-35S fighter.

    READ MORE: Russia's Fifth-Generation PAK FA Fighter Jet Officially Named Su-57

    Russian Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircrafts at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    US Analyst Describes Six Most Impressive Aspects of Russia’s Su-57
    The first test flight of the Su-57 took place at Zhukovsky airport on December 5, 2017. Flight tests were later resumed in February, 2018 and the plane made its debut at the Victory Day Parade on May 9 on Moscow's Red Square.

    The Su-57 is equipped with a state-of-the-art avionics system capable of autonomous battlefield calculations, allowing it to assist the pilot.

    Additionally, the plane is fitted with an active airborne phased array radar, which allows the Su-57 to swiftly detect air, ground and naval targets.

    Related:

    Enjoy Views of the Most Advanced Su-57 Jet Landing
    Su-57 Fighters Rehearse in Russia's Zhukovsky For Victory Day Parade
    Another Two Russian Fifth Gen. Su-57 Jets Reportedly Land in Syria's Hmeymim
    Tags:
    stealth, pilots, speed, fuel, technologies, fighter jet, Su-35S, Su-57, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: A Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok