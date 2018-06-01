Meanwhile in Russia: WATCH Snowstorms Hit Major Cities on First Day of Summer

Ufa, a major industrial and agricultural center in the Republic of Bashkortostan, seems to have gotten the worst of it, with users capturing videos of thick snowflakes falling on the city's residential neighborhoods.
Naberezhnye Chelny, a city along the Kama River in the Tatarstan Republic, was also hit, with users writing sarcastic comments like "June 1, 2018: Summer, Hurray!" on their vehicles.
В первый день лета Набережные Челны накрыл снегопад— редакция KazanFirst (@KazanFirst) 1 июня 2018 г.
По прогнозу синоптиков, на выходных в автограде будут идти дожди. https://t.co/5CeNh1CSBv pic.twitter.com/owWOjoGDUg
Snow also hit the Ulyanovsk and Ekaterinburg, two major cities about 700 and 1,400 km east of Moscow, respectively.
В первый день лета на территории региона пошел снег.https://t.co/OtM6L9LD5s pic.twitter.com/ve23vStVWq— ulyanovsk_life (@Ulyanovsk_life) 1 июня 2018 г.
"June" written in snow in photo.
Snow in Ekaterinburg.
Contrary to popular misconception, Russia is not actually permanently frozen over. During the summer months, most of the country enjoys weather not much different from that in Europe or North America, with average temperatures ranging between 18 and 25° in June.
