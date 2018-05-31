'Murdered' Journalist Babchenko Fears New Assassination Attempts in Next Months

KIEV (Sputnik) - Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, whose murder was staged by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kiev earlier in the week, said on Thursday that he feared new assassination attempts against him in a couple of months.

"It will anyway take several months to elaborate new schemes, find a new [assassination] perpetrator, find arms, transfer the money and [settle] other technical issues. It means that there are a couple of months before giving in to paranoia — whether I am being hunted or not," Babchenko wrote in a post on his Facebook page.

READ MORE: 'Wow! Only in Ukraine': Babchenko's 'Jon Snow' Style Resurrection Stirs Twitter

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the fact that Babchenko was alive "the best news," adding that the SBU operation, obviously, was used for propaganda effect. Reporters Without Borders Secretary-General Christophe Deloire, in turn, condemned the operation of the Ukrainian authorities, arguing that it was used as means of information warfare.