WATCH Russia's Advanced Su-57 Warplanes Attack 'Enemy' Ground Targets

The Sukhoi Su-57 stealth air superiority fighter is a super-maneuverable fifth-generation warplane which can carry a wide array of weaponry allowing it to engage airborne, ground and naval targets.

The Russian news network Zvezda has published a video of the Su-57 fighters' combat maneuvers during a stage of the Aviadarts-2018 all-army competition.

Made by an unmanned aerial vehicle, the footage showed a pair of Su-57s carrying out an attack on ground targets of a simulated enemy.

Designed for air superiority purposes, the Su-57 is fitted with a sophisticated avionics system and active airborne-phased array radar, which helps the fighter jet detect air, ground and naval targets at distances far beyond most modern systems.



