Moscow Doctors Perform First Neurosurgery in Russia With Assistance From Robot

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow doctors carried out a neurosurgery, obtaining a sample of a tumor for further tests, with the help of a robot for the first time in Russia, the Health Department in Moscow said.

"The surgery was performed on a 37-year-old patient with a deep-seated brain tumor, whose location presented complications. The surgery was successful and lasted less than an hour," the department said.

The specialists of Sklifosovsky Research Institute of Emergency took a tissue sample in order to make a decision on future treatment. The location of the tumor made magnetic resonance imaging diagnostics impossible. The size of a tumor would also prevent doctors from craniotomy, a surgery that requires opening the skull, as it was too risky.

"The special features of a surgery robot include high precision, low risk of injuries and safety. This robot, alongside other methods, allows to reach thin and hard-to-reach tissues in the brain and take a sample. It was the first time that such a surgery was carried out in Russia," the department's press service said.

The doctors plan to determine whether to treat the patient with chemotherapy or radiation therapy after studying the tissue sample.

Meanwhile, the institute intends to keep using this type of surgery in the future.