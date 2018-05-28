Register
01:15 GMT +328 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Exhibition performance of border guards in Crimea

    FSB Border Service Detains Up to 3,000 Trespassers Annually

    © Sputnik / Maks Vetrov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Border Service and regional security services identified more than 1,400 people suspected of involvement in terrorist activities in 2017, the director of the Border Service of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Gen. Vladimir Kulishov told Sputnik.

    "In 2017, in the course of joint filtering operations and checks, over 1,400 people suspected of involvement in terrorist activities have been identified as well as 50 foreign citizens planning to move in transit through Russia into the areas of international conflict. More than 6,500 people who were on Russian and international wanted lists were detained," Kulishov, who is also the deputy director of FSB, said.

    The head of the FSB border service explained that militants pushed out of the armed conflict zones were attempting to use international transport to enter Russia and some of the nearby countries.

    "Because of this, the Border Service and regional security forces have worked out and keep perfecting the joint activities for identifying such people among passengers," Kulishov said in an interview, ahead of the day marking the 100-year anniversary of the Russian Border Service.

    Counter-terrorism task-force of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Alpha Group
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / SpetsnazAlpha / SpetsnazAlpha
    Terrorist Acts Plotted in Russia Were Coordinated From Abroad - FSB
    Moreover, the Russian Border Service annually puts an end to about 45,000 instances of breaking the state border regulations and detains up to 3,000 people breaching the border, Vladimir Kulishov told Sputnik.

    "Every year, the Border Service puts an end to about 45,000 breaches of the state border regulations, detains between 2,500 and 3,000 people who breach the border," Kulishov, who heads the agency's Border Service, said.

    According to the deputy director of the FSB, more than 100,000 Russians and foreigners have to face criminal or administrative charges.

    Meanwhile, In 2017, the security forces seized 237 different guns, more than 200 pounds of explosives and over 20,000 of different munitions in the course of operations targeting cross-border criminal activities.

    "In 2017, in the course of joint filtering operations and checks, over 1,400 people suspected of involvement in terrorist activities have been identified as well as 50 foreign citizens planning to move in transit through Russia into the areas of international conflict. More than 6,500 people who were on Russian and international wanted lists were detained," Kulishov said.

    Russian Federal Security Service officers. File photo
    © Photo : Public relations center of Federal Security Service
    Two Extremists Planning Attacks Eliminated in Russia's Stavropol Territory - FSB
    The head of the FSB border service explained that militants pushed out of the armed conflict zones were attempting to use international transport to enter Russia and some of the nearby countries.

    "Because of this, the Border Service and regional security forces have worked out and keep perfecting the joint activities for identifying such people among passengers," Kulishov added.

    In addition, the FSB Border Service detained over 600 undocumented migrants from Asia and Africa in transit through Russia in 2017, Vladimir Kulishov told Sputnik.

    "In 2017, the Border Service detained over 600 transit migrants, citizens of India, Morocco, Tunisia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Algeria, most of whom were trying to illegally cross the border at the northeastern and western stretches of the border," Kulishov, who is a deputy director of the FSB, said.

    The head of the Border Service also emphasized that most foreign citizens attempting to cross the border in Russia on their way to Northern or Western Europe were from Northern Africa, Southeastern Asia, the Middle East.

    Moreover, nearly 20,000 munitions and almost 50 pounds of explosives have been seized on the Russian-Ukrainian border over the past two years, Vladimir Kulishov told Sputnik.

    Anti-terrorism exercises of FSB special forces and Russian MVD (Ministry of Internal Affairs)
    © Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
    WATCH: Russia's FSB Detains Suspected Daesh Terrorists in Rostov Region
    "Over the last two years, more than 80 weapons, 20,000 munitions, about 49 pounds of explosives, all of them illegally trafficked, were seized on the Russian-Ukrainian border," Kulishov, who heads the agency's Border Service, said. Kulishov also added that Ukrainian drones were sometimes deliberately breaching the Russian airspace.

    "Since 2015, the Ukrainian side has begun to actively use unmanned aircraft to protect its borders. Their flight routes usually lie along the state border. At times, deliberate breaches of the Russian airspace are registered," Kulishov said.

    The head of the FSB Border Service noted that such situations were against the law and damaging Russia's security interests.

    The Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service is also developing partnership with the US Coast Guard on maritime security, open to mutually beneficial relations, Deputy Director of FSB Gen. Vladimir Kulishov told Sputnik.

    Russia's FSB suppressed the activities of supporters of the international terrorist organization in Novy Urengoy
    Russian Federal Security Service
    Russia's FSB Detains Members of Daesh 'Sleeper Cell' From Syria That Received Orders via Telegram
    "The exchange of information between Russia's Border Service's Department of the Eastern Arctic region (the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky) and the US Coast Guard's District 17 (the city of Juneau in Alaska) has been established… The Russian Border Service intends to keep developing a constructive partnership with everyone who is interested in establishing mutually beneficial contacts," Kulishov, who heads the agency's Border Service, said.

    According to the FSB deputy director, the information from the US Coast Guard helped the Russian Border Service to seize a boat carrying large amounts of living blue crab, illegally caught in Russia's exclusive economic zone in January 2017.

    In January of this year, the United States and Russia carried out a joint operation to capture Sea Breeze, the ship under the flag of Sierra Leone, which was also fishing illegally in the Russian exclusive economic zone.

    Related:

    Russian FSB, Police Neutralize Gunman Who Attacked Them After Document Check
    Terrorist Acts Plotted in Russia Were Coordinated From Abroad - FSB
    Two Extremists Planning Attacks Eliminated in Russia's Stavropol Territory - FSB
    London Theater to Stage Play About Ex-FSB Agent Litvinenko Death - Reports
    Russia's FSB Detains Members of Daesh 'Sleeper Cell' From Syria (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    cooperation, forces, security, migrants, terrorists, violations, outcome, anniversary, FSB Border Service, FSB, Vladimir Kulishov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Touch the Sky: Paragliders Practice in Stubaital, Austria
    Touch the Sky: Paragliders Practice in Stubaital, Austria
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse