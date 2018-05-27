Russia's Rostec First Cryptophone to Be Available in Retail - Press Secretary

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Concern Avtomatika, one of the companies within Russia's Rostec state corporation, has designed a cryptophone, the first in Russia, which will be available to security forces and businesspeople who want protection against eavesdroppers, Avtomatika's press secretary Vitaly Strugovets told Sputnik.

"At the moment, there are talks, the authorities, the law enforcement agencies and the businesses have expressed interest in the gadget. This is the first gadget with an encryptor that we will make freely available in retail. Business companies really need something like this if they deal with commercial secrets," Vitaly Strugovets explained.

The phone was showcased at the forum dedicated to advanced technologies that were held in a Moscow suburb earlier this week.

Kruiz-K technology ensures two regimes for phone conversations: an encrypted one and the one where communications are not protected.

Fyodor Volkov, an engineer from Avtomatika, explained that the owner of such a telephone could be "completely assured" of the privacy of their calls as long as the person on the other end of the line had a similar IP phone.

Kruiz-K has been certified by the Russian Federal Security Service as compliant with all requirements for the gadgets that transmit confidential information.

The future price of the phone has not been named yet.