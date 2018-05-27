Farewell Ceremony for Two Russian Servicemen Killed in Syria Held Near Chita

"Over 200 people came to the farewell ceremony, military and civilians. The sergeant will be buried at the central cemetery of Chita, the lieutenant in Peschanka, in the suburbs of Chita. According to the information mentioned during the ceremony, the bodies of two other servicemen were sent to other districts of the Zabaikalsky Territory," the source said.
During the nighttime battle, 43 terrorists were killed and six vehicles equipped with large-caliber machine guns were destroyed.
On December 11, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria after more than two years of successful struggle against terrorist organizations; however, a permanent group of the Russian military remains at the military bases at Hmeymim and Tartus on the territory of the Arab Republic.
