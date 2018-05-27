Putin 'Direct Line' Q&A Session to Take Place on June 7 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The so-called "direct line" Q&A session with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held on June 7, Kremlin said in a statement Sunday.

"The head of the state will answer the questions of the Russian citizens concerning the social, political and economic situation in the country as well as the international situation," the statement read.

As the document specified, the session is set to take place on June 7, 2018, at 12:00 Moscow time [09:00 GMT] and will be aired by Channel One, Rossiya 1, Rossiya 24 and OTR TV channels, Mayak, Vesti FM, Radio Rossiya radio stations.

The annual "direct line" session is a well-established tradition, as it has been carried out by the Kremlin since 2001. The previous session in 2017 lasted for four hours. During the event, Putin personally answered 73 questions out of some 1.9 million that had been sent from different parts of Russia, as well as from other countries, including Ukraine and the United States.

Previously, Putin pointed out that the format is useful as it points out issues that require special attention.