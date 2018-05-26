Kremlin Spokesman Peskov Opens Up About His Nightmares With 'Strict' Putin

The official confessed that he sees Vladimir Putin in his dreams and revealed what the Russian president looks like.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov joked that he wakes up in a cold sweat after seeing Vladimir Putin in his dreams.

Answering a question about whether he ever dreams of the Russian president, the official was positive and added that in his imagination, the Russian president looks very strict.

"I dream [of him] and it's always very scary," Peskov said during a comedy TV show on the NTV channel.

"He always appears very strict, and I always have a sort of fever: "Oh my God, I forgot to do something," he added.

READ MORE: Putin Met With Assad in Sochi — Kremlin Spokesman

Dmitry Peskov has been the press secretary for the Russian president since 2012.