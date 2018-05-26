Kremlin Spokesman Peskov Opens Up About His Nightmares With 'Strict' Putin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov joked that he wakes up in a cold sweat after seeing Vladimir Putin in his dreams.
Answering a question about whether he ever dreams of the Russian president, the official was positive and added that in his imagination, the Russian president looks very strict.
"I dream [of him] and it's always very scary," Peskov said during a comedy TV show on the NTV channel.
"He always appears very strict, and I always have a sort of fever: "Oh my God, I forgot to do something," he added.
Dmitry Peskov has been the press secretary for the Russian president since 2012.
