Pullout of Russian Forces Is Out of Agenda - South Ossetian President

"Today, Russia is a guarantor of South Ossetian security. Any talks about pullout of forces following some incomprehensible wishes of the United States or Georgia are out of agenda," Bibilov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
According to the president, the accords between the two countries stipulate that Russia ensures the security of South Ossetia and such state of affairs could not be changed.
Then-president of Russia Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree recognizing South Ossetia's independence on August 26, 2008. This caused Georgia, which regards South Ossetia and Abkhazia as its occupied territories, to cut diplomatic ties with Russia.
READ MORE: South Ossetia President Invites Russian Leaders to Mark Independence Day
SPIEF, held annually in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and the discussion of crucial economic issues. The event started on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Sputnik is the official media partner of the forum.
All comments
Show new comments (0)