Facebook May Be Fined Over Violating Russia's User Data Storage Policy

"We will inspect Facebook this year," Alexander Zharov told Russia’s Izvestia newspaper. "Depending on the findings, we may fine the company or request legal documents about their plans to comply with Russian laws."
The warning comes after Roskomnadzor began last month to block a popular messaging app, Telegram, for its refusal to hand over encryption keys. Zharov argued this was a lengthy process as the agency worked on new methods to cut the app off, with mixed results.
