WATCH Russia's Kalashnikov Concern Show Off Vityaz Submachine Gun Capabilities

The Russian submachine gun Vityaz, which was specifically designed for the country's Interior Ministry, is based on the AKS-74U short assault rifle manufactured by Kalashnikov Concern.

Russia's Kalashnikov defense manufacturing concern has published a video on its YouTube channel demonstrating the combat capabilities of the Vityaz submachine gun.

The footage shows Kalashnikov Concern experts using the Vityaz along with the Yarygin pistol indoors in line with various simulated combat scenarios.

The Vityaz submachine gun was developed in 2004 and named in honor of a Russian Special Forces unit of the same name, which was the first to order the Vityaz. The Yarygin pistol was adopted as a standard sidearm for all branches of Russian military and law enforcement in 2003.