Russia to Create Rocket Production Holding on Basis of Roscosmos – Sources

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia may create a new rocket production holding on the basis of the Roscosmos state corporation, space industry sources have told Sputnik.

“There are plans to create a holding on the basis of Roscosmos state corporation, which will include a number of other directions related to rocket production, such as Concern VKO Almaz-Antei and Tactical Missiles Corporation,” the source said.

Another source told Sputnik that that there were no plans to transfer shares of the Almaz-Antei and Tactical Missiles Corporation companies to Roscosmos, as the state corporation would rather act as a supervisor of these enterprises.

The Roscosmos press service has refused to comment on the issue.