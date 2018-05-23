Putin Invites CAR President to Discuss Options for Boosting Cooperation

ST PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his counterpart from the Central African Republic (CAR), Faustin-Archange Touadera, to discuss various options for intensifying bilateral cooperation in both the economic and humanitarian spheres, the Kremlin's press service said Wednesday.

Touadera is visiting Russia to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which will take place Thursday through Saturday.

"In the 1960s and 1970s, there were dozens of highly qualified specialists in different fields working in your country. Over 500 people received education from us and were able to apply their knowledge and skills for the development of their own homeland. Then, for various reasons, our cooperation, if not completely canceled, was at a low level. We are happy to consider various options for intensifying our relations, especially in the economic and humanitarian fields and personnel training," Putin told Touadera.

© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov Putin to Meet With Foreign Companies' Chief Executives on SPIEF Sidelines

In his turn, Touadera also positively assessed the important historical cooperation between the two countries, noting that though he did not study in Russia, he was taught by people from the USSR.

According to the CAR president, the meeting is an excellent opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the whole spectrum of various areas. He said that despite the fact that the CAR is currently one of the least developed countries in the world, it "has tremendous potential," and participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will allow to uncover opportunities for developing foreign business in this country.

Touadera also thanked Putin for supporting the process of consolidation and reconciliation in the African country.