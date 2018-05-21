Putin Proposes Candidacy of Kudrin for Position of Accounts Chamber Head

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed the candidacy of Russian ex-Finance Minister and head of Russia's Center for Strategic Research (CSR) Alexei Kudrin to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, for the position of chairman of the Accounts Chamber, the State Duma press service said on Monday.

"President Vladimir Putin has proposed the candidacy of Alexei Kudrin to the State Duma for the position of chairman of the Accounts Chamber," the press release read.

On Thursday, the State Duma released Tatyana Golikova from the post of the Accounts Chamber chairwoman.

Previously ex-Finance Minister addressed the rumors about the possibility to take charge of the Accounts Chamber, stating, that he was not offered alternative posts in the presidential administration or government and would not expect to "receive such an offer."

Alexei Kudrin, a liberal politician, who was known as a ‘fiscal discipline' mastermind and a champion of the free market, served in the government of Russia as Minister of Finance from 2000 to 2011. In October 2010 he was declared "Finance Minister of the Year 2010" by the Euromoney magazine. However, Kudrin left his post in September 2011 after Vladimir Putin had announced his aspiration to run for his third presidential term.