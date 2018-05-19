WATCH: Testing of Russian Missile Corvette 'Uragan' Begins in Lake Ladoga

A video from the Russian Ministry of Defense shows the vessel in the lake, as well as the work of the ship's crew.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has published a video of the fast attack craft "Uragan" or the "Hurricane" beginning the first stage of its factory running tests in Lake Ladoga. The fast attack craft "Uragan" of the project 22800 Karakurt-class missile corvettes is related to the new generation ships.

The ships of the project are equipped with high-precision missile weaponry and modern artillery systems, as well as advanced radio-technical weapons. The main advantages of these "Uragan" ships are their high maneuverability, increased seaworthiness, as well as the architecture of the superstructures and hulls, made using low reflectivity technologies.