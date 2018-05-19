Russian Boeing 737 Turns Around Midflight Due to Engine Failure

An Astrakhan-bound Boeing 737-800 of Russia's low-cost carrier Pobeda Airlines is returning to Vnukovo airport due to the failure of the right engine, the company's spokesperson told Sputnik.

"There was a right engine failure when flying to Astrakhan, [the plane] is heading back to Vnukovo," the spokesperson said.

According to the flight tracking website, FlightRadar24, the Moscow-to-Astrakhan flight turned back to Vnukovo Airport in the Russian capital over the Volgograd region.

The plane took off from Vnikovo at 7:15 am Moscow time, as scheduled, and was flying over the capital region as of 9 am. The airport is preparing for an emergency landing.