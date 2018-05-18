'You're a Terrorist': Journalist Who Said Kiev Should Bomb Crimea Bridge Slammed

Russia’s completion of a bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland was announced on Tuesday, with President Vladimir Putin attending the opening ceremony. US journalist Tom Rogan called on Kiev to destroy the bridge via an opinion published in the Washington Examiner, prompting the launch of an investigation by Moscow.

Social media users have expressed their shock and disgust at Mr. Rogan’s warmongering, with some branding him a terrorist for his remarks and “inciting of violence.”

Based on your twisted logic, you could encourage countries affected by the aggression of the USA, blow up the infrastructure of America. But this is called terrorism. You call for terror. You're sick. — СтройАльянс СПб (@sa78ru) May 18, 2018

you are a terrorist. The Ukrainian radicals blew up the Electrical supports to leave people, hospitals without electricity. You are like them.. pic.twitter.com/16S2N3CrtH — Савушка (@fly8081) May 18, 2018

You are a terrorist, Mister. — Irina Kenig (@susanna32) May 18, 2018

Awful tweet Rogan. Just awful. Inciting acts of violence is just not in a liberal mind. There's no room! LOL!!! — Frederick Kloster (@FrederickKlost1) May 17, 2018

Ukraine should blow up Putin's Crimea bridge https://t.co/JfFIfKDPcN



The example just proves this: Americans seek for war. — Philipp Wyss (@wyssph) May 18, 2018

Stupid is is what stupid writes…Definition of stupid: Knowing the truth, seeing the truth, but still believing the lies. — 9dimesions (@dmitryagapov) May 18, 2018

Is that #Journalism by today's standards?

Ukraine should blow up Putin's Crimea bridge https://t.co/V47HVfyrY5 — Denis Kolobov (@RussianShroom) May 18, 2018

It’s always important to remember that uninformed ‘geopolitical experts’ like @TomRtweets, who encourages terrorism in Europe, are not representing the views of most Americans.

What a despicable article:https://t.co/UCqVhfvCTy — Thomas (@reiabsamoht) May 18, 2018

Who Is This Psycho #TomRogan?



Ukraine should blow up Putin's Crimea bridge https://t.co/sci8XsR575 — DoC (@DocPakistan) May 18, 2018

Сan you imagine the uproar and hysteria if in the Russian newspaper someone would proposed to destroy the American bridge, plant or infrastructure? Outright terrorism and provocation are not freedom of speech. Disgusting. https://t.co/cIPUntOdYA — Дepлorabлe Russian🔹 (@TeamTrumpRussia) May 17, 2018

The 19-kilometer long bridge cost almost US$4 billion to build and stretches along the Kerch Strait. The Crimean Peninsula was reunified with Russia in 2014 via a referendum which saw overwhelming support for the territory’s reunification with the Russian Federation.

Prior to the construction of the bridge, there wasn’t a land connection between Crimea and the mainland, with vehicles having to board a ferry to cross the Kerch Strait.

In addition to launching a case against the journalist, Russia’s Investigative Committee later opened a criminal case against the editor of Rogan’s op-ed, Hugo Gordon.

