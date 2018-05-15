WATCH Opening Ceremony of Crimean Bridge in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the opening ceremony on Tuesday whereas the bridge will start regular operations beginning Wednesday.

The official opening ceremony is set to kick off at 2:00 p.m. Moscow time with the construction workers engaged in the building of the bridge as well as special equipment passing the bridge.

The construction of the bridge began in May 2015. The project aims at facilitating transportation between mainland Russia and the peninsula, which were previously only connected by a ferry route. The bridge was completed six months ahead of schedule.

The landmark bridge will start regular operations at 5:30 a.m. through the Kerch Strait on Wednesday.

