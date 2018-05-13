Russian FM Slams Kiev's False Claims on 'Fake News' Event Held Under UN Aegis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has released the materials proving that Kiev falsely branded its event on the so-called fake news and propaganda as organized under the UN auspices.

“I am releasing a screenshot of Ukraine’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations’ invitation to the event on tackling propaganda and fakes, where it is clearly written that it is held under the auspices of the UN Committee on Information … And also a video of four statements of the committee’s chairman [Jan Kickert], who has tried to tell the Ukrainian delegation in the presence of all other members of this UN General Assembly’s body that the committee had not held any events under its aegis,” Zakharova wrote on Facebook late on Saturday.

The spokeswoman expressed hope that the CCTV video from the UN Headquarters will be released, where it is documented that the people in camouflage have in fact threatened the Russian diplomat.

On Friday, Zakharova said that former participants of the so-called anti-terrorist operation (ATO) conducted by Ukraine in the Donbas region have threatened a Russian diplomat on the sidelines of the event held in the UN Headquarters.

According to Zakharova, the Ukrainian delegation reported that the Wednesday event was held within the framework of the UN Committee on Information and even published a press release proving this information. However, the chairman of the committee has refuted Kiev's claims.