Crimson Rivers: Neva Affluent Turns Blood-Red (PHOTO, VIDEO)

On photos and videos taken by eyewitnesses from residential houses, a crimson-red stream can be seen flowing past the structures.

In the Nevskiy district of St. Petersburg, Russia the Murzinka River turned red. Local residents have actively shared photos of Murzinka on social networks. According to locals, the little river constantly changes its colors according to different types of weather, "like a chameleon."

In October 2016 the Murzinka became white. The specialists from the Vodokanal state unitary enterprise of St. Petersburg and the city committee for environmental management, environmental protection and ensuring environmental safety, confirmed that it was pollution and stated that it happened because of a discharge of sewage.

"Our river Murzinka. It's like a chameleon. Constantly changing color. From poisonous-yellow to blood-red. Flows into the Neva river. In my opinion, it can be poured into a gas tank," a local resident wrote on her page.

On the other days, it can be green or even black, another local said.