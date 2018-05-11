Russian Investigators Get Proof Refuting Rodchenkov's Claims on Doping Samples

“The investigators have collected objective evidence that refutes Rodchenkov's deceitful testimony about the delivery of doping samples of athletes to the Sochi Anti-Doping Laboratory, their storage and the replacement of them as a result of the opening of the BEREG-KIT bottles at night,” Svetlana Petrenko said.
The spokeswoman added that the Russian Investigative Committee had sent to the WADA the relevant documents, indicating that urine samples of Russian athletes during the Olympic Games in Sochi were transmitted during the day, rather than at night, and were handed over for tests within two hours.
"Interrogated officers of the anti-doping center who had worked in the Sochi laboratory in 2014, after being warned about criminal liability for giving knowingly false testimony, testified that no action was taken to swap the samples," Petrenko added.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
