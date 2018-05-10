Fire at Coal Mine in Russia's Kemerovo - Watchdog

The system of aero gas control in the mine recorded the excess of CO gas in the lava, the operator announced evacuation. 195 [men] have been lifted, the evacuation was completed, the mine rescuers are working on site, the Roskomnadzor reported.
"At the moment, a commission is being set up to investigate the causes of the accident at the mine. Employees of the department are at the site," a representative of Roskomnadzor said, confirming the fire.
Earlier, the emergency services reported that 195 miners were in the mine.
PJSC Raspadskaya is a part of the Raspadskaya Coal Company of the Evraz Group, which unites the enterprises into a single complex for the extraction of metallurgical coal.
