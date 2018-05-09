Moscow Celebrates 73rd V-Day Anniversary With Spectacular Fireworks Display

Fireworks filled the sky following Russia’s Victory Day Parade held in Moscow’s Red Square, where thousands of troops and 100 state-of-the-art military vehicles marched to celebrate the defeat of Nazi Germany.

A military parade commemorating the 73rd anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 was held in the Russian capital on Wednesday.

A total of 13,000 people, 159 pieces of military equipment and 75 aircraft took part in the traditional Victory Day parade.

The event was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, high-ranking Russian officials and leaders of foreign states, namely Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

According to Russia’s Ground Forces Commander Col. Gen. Oleg Salyukov, the military parade passed without any incidents and gained the praise of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who served as the parade's inspector.