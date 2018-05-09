WATCH: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow Archive Video

The memorial was erected to honor the heroism of Soviet soldiers killed during the Great Patriotic War.

On December 3, 1966, in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the defeat of the German Nazi troops near Moscow, the ashes of an unknown soldier were transferred from a mass grave on the 41st kilometer of the Leningrad Highway and solemnly buried in the Alexander Garden near the Kremlin walls.

On the tombstone there is a bronze composition — a soldier's helmet and a laurel branch, lying on the battle banner.